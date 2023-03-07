Vesna Zmijanac was forced to cancel her performances until further notice, and she will find out at the examination whether she will have to undergo surgery.

Music star Vesna Zmijanacshe canceled her performances until further notice due to her worsening health condition, the media reports. Tomorrow she should find out if she will have to have an operation, and a source close to the singer revealed some details.

“Vesni is not well, he cannot come to his senses. It has a very high pressure, the top goes up to 250. She canceled all performances in the following period, she was forced to do so. Those closest to her are now with her, they are trying to make everything as easy as possible for her,” said the interlocutor and added: “He is still at home, and tomorrow morning he is going for an examination. Then she should find out if an operation is needed and, if so, when it would be scheduled.”

Vesna Zmijanac once spoke to the media about a health problem she has had for years.

“I have been fighting with the thyroid gland for 15 years, but I live with it. Many women have it removed, but I am afraid of surgery. I have no reason to go under the knife, because it is nothing terrible. If I decided to take that step, I would rather agree to I am operated by doctors in Serbia, rather than abroad. I trust our doctors more, they are kind of friendly towards patients,” Vesna said earlier for “Naše novine”.

