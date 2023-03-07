The festival Ithaca San Juanwhich will be held between June 23 and 24 in L’Estartit, had announced a long list of artists to date. They are now joined by new ones, with Old Morla in front as c24th day poster head.

If we already knew that we were going to have the opportunity to see live Iseo & Dodosound, La MODA, Triquell, Els Catarras y Boom Boom Fighters & Cookah Pnow they are added Serial Killerz, Carmen 113, Ryna Dj and experience three hundred and sixty degrees Flock Drone Art, a show with lights and drones that you cannot miss. And let’s not forget that there is still another headliner to be announced for June 23rd.

The Madrid concert Old Morla in the XI edition of Ithaca Sant Joan it will be the only date in Catalonia for which there will be tickets available, so hurry up because the group continues in top form. Tickets and subscriptions are now available on the festival’s official website.

On the other hand, let’s remember that there will be two special presentation parties. On one hand, the March 16 there will be a special festival presentation party at the Former Damm Factory in Barcelona featuring Boom Boom Fighters & Cookah P. It will be a free event with admission by invitation only. On the other, the April 8 in Platja de Riells de L’Escala you can attend the free concerts of Lildami y Juliet.