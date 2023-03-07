Il Semaglutide drugused to treat type 2 diabetes, has become the new fashion among celebrities in the United States for lose weight. Celebrities such as Elon Musk have made headlines for using this weight loss drug, generating free publicity for Novo Nordiskthe Danish pharmaceutical company that patented it.

Semaglutide is a glp-1 receptor antagonist drug for the fight against diabetes

It is sold in the USA under the trade name Wegovy and in other countries such as Denmark and Norway, it appears to have the ability to reduce appetite and contribute to up to 15% weight loss. Although, the misuse of the drug for weight loss purposes is creating problems for those who use it for cure diabetes. L’Ozempica version a low dosageis a diabetes drug that is also used “off label” for weight loss. As reported by one information note of AifaOzempic is in a “state of shortage”.

Many patients have availed themselves of Semaglutide, becoming the 129th most prescribed drug of 2022 with as many as 4 million patients. In Italy, the drug is available only on prescription from the diabetologist.

Semaglutide side effects

Like any medicine, Semaglutide can have side effects. Among them are hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, vomiting, diarrhea, and a rare form of pancreatitis. Furthermore, stopping taking the drug can lead to immediate recovery of a large part of the lost weight, or even an increase in fat mass.

Novo Nordisk, despite the free publicity the drug is receiving from VIPs and influencers, is aware that there are still many long-term side effects to be discovered. However, the company is expanding the marketing of Semaglutide to other countries, stating that the drug is safe when used as directed by a doctor.