Home » Via Roma, the traffic lights at the crossroads with Corso Vittorio Emanuele have been restored for safety reasons
World

Via Roma, the traffic lights at the crossroads with Corso Vittorio Emanuele have been restored for safety reasons

by admin
Via Roma, the traffic lights at the crossroads with Corso Vittorio Emanuele have been restored for safety reasons

by palermotoday.it – ​​2 minutes ago

The traffic lights of via Roma come back on at corso Vittorio Emanuele. The operation was ordered yesterday morning by the municipal administration which realized that the off traffic light created many problems for pedestrian crossing. And there were many…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Via Roma, the traffic lights at the crossroads with Corso Vittorio Emanuele restored for safety reasons appeared 2 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  throwing Molotov cocktails and stones - Corriere TV

You may also like

JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown, review of their Scaring...

Sudan, race against time to evacuate EU and...

ronaldo paints his nails | Sport

“So I registered the domain”

Tha Van Pelt, review of his album Artisans...

Udinese – Today we play / The latest...

Ukraine, breaking news. Russian drones over the city...

Symptoms and treatment of heart valves | Magazine

The author of the fake interview with Schumacher...

Queidem, review of his album We Will Avoid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy