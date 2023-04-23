Via Roma, the traffic lights at the crossroads with Corso Vittorio Emanuele have been restored for safety reasons

by palermotoday.it – ​​2 minutes ago

The traffic lights of via Roma come back on at corso Vittorio Emanuele. The operation was ordered yesterday morning by the municipal administration which realized that the off traffic light created many problems for pedestrian crossing. And there were many…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Via Roma, the traffic lights at the crossroads with Corso Vittorio Emanuele restored for safety reasons appeared 2 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it».