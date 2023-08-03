Home » Vice sergeant celebrates 102 years with colleagues in the barracks in Bagheria
Vice sergeant celebrates 102 years with colleagues in the barracks in Bagheria

Vice sergeant celebrates 102 years with colleagues in the barracks in Bagheria

Born in 1921, Deputy Brigadier Pietro Di Russo experienced many historical events of the last century as a carabiniere. Yesterday morning, the soldier, who served in Bagheria in the 1940s, wanted to celebrate his 102nd birthday together with his younger “colleagues”. The brigadier was welcomed into the barracks by the commanders…

