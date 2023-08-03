Bonus of 3 thousand euros for employees with dependent children, instructions to receive it From FinanciaLounge

©Reuters. Bonus of 3,000 euros for employees with dependent children, instructions for receiving it

The “Work Decree” provides for the possibility of raising fringe benefits up to 3 thousand euros for employees with dependent children. The recognized amount can reach up to 6,000 euros if the children are dependent on both parents

It is all explained in Circular No. 23/E with which the Revenue Agency provides indications for employers who intend to provide their employees with dependent children sums or refunds by way of benefit. The “Labor Decree” had introduced some innovations in terms of corporate welfare, raising the limit within which it is possible to recognize tax-free goods and services to employees up to 3 thousand euros for 2023.

UP TO 6 THOUSAND EUROS

Until last year the limit to recognize tax-free sums employees was set to 258,23 euro. With the “Work Decree”, for 2023 the ceiling was raised up to 3 miles euro. A benefit reserved for employees with dependent children, which allows them to receive sums paid or reimbursed from their employer also for the payment of domestic electricity, water and gas utilities. These sums, therefore, do not contribute to forming employee income and are tax free. The possibility of applying the limit of 3,000 euros to fringe benefits disbursed in payroll allows the amount to be doubled, thus reaching 6 thousand eurosin the case of both dependent parents with dependent children at 50 per cent…

