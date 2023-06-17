Victoria Beckham nutrition training and care | Magazine

What does Victoria Beckham’s skin care, exhausting exercises and special diet look like?

Victoria Beckham has been defying her youthful appearance, perfect skin and figure for years. While many around the world think it’s about botox and filler injections, the owner of the fashion empire reveals that it’s all in charge a treatment that costs more than 800 euros, which he undergoes twice a year. It is called Morpheus 8and is known as the most painful non-invasive cosmetic procedure in the world which involves inserting 24 needles into the face.

Victoria often graced the front pages for her lifestyle. She has always practiced a strict diet, which was once confirmed by David Beckham, when he pointed out that he was worried about her health. “Unfortunately, I have been married to someone who has been eating the same food for 25 years. Ever since I met her, he only eats grilled fish and boiled vegetables, will rarely make an exception. The only time she wanted to eat something off my plate was when she was carrying our daughter Harper and that was amazing. That was one of my favorite moments. I don’t remember what food it was, but I know she hasn’t eaten it since,” Beckham said at the time.

What do the care, training and diet of the owner of a fashion empire look like? Find out below!

SKIN

Victoria Beckham swears by the famous Morpheus 8 which achieves stimulation for rejuvenating damaged and thin skin. The treatment represents the latest generation of devices that combine all the advantages of microneedling and radiofrequency treatment. It became a hit in the world, and it can be done in Serbia as well.

“Viktoria loves her cosmetic treatments and is ready to try new techniques when it comes to keeping her skin looking good. Morpheus 8 applied every six months. Not for the faint of heart. She has an anesthetic cream to numb the skin 90 minutes before the treatment and afterwards he sticks 24 4-millimeter needles into his face. Radio frequency is transmitted through needles, which pass to the tissue under her skin. It’s painful, but Victoria swears by it because her skin looks so good,” said a source close to Victoria Beckham.



After the treatment, she is a fashion designer it takes two days to recover, so that the bruises on the face disappear. Apart from the painful procedure, Viktorija spoke in detail about her routine in 2011. “I start my morning by I splash my face with cold water to reverse the swelling from the night before. I learned this little tip from Melanie Grant, my favorite face. She taught me to immerse my face in ice water, but most mornings I only use ice cold tap water,” said Victoria and added:

“Less and better products are the way to go. I don’t have the time or patience to mess around with ten different products at once. Over the years I’ve learned what ingredients work for my skin. I like to use very powerful formulas that have many benefits and include key actives ingredients such as niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and TFC8 technology Professor Augustinus Bader. It contains all these key ingredients, plus vitamin E and olive fruit extract, which help protect against free radicals and blue light damage, which is extremely important to me,” says Victoria Beckham.

EXERCISE

Victoria often posts photos on Instagram training. She surprised her followers when she showed how she does squats with an Olympic bar. “I follow my training, which I change from day to day to focus on different parts of the body. Today I focus on upper body strength, with a combination of exercises with resistance bands,” she wrote in one of the videos.

“I’ve always been a bit afraid of weights, but it turns out I love them. I even have special gloves for them. It’s good to change things up and let the body be surprised by what’s next. Now I have a lot more muscle tone,” explained the fashion model. designer who is switched to strength training. Viktorija points out that stretching after training is crucial.



“I’ve found a balance between wanting to have fun and being disciplined about eating healthy and exercising. When you’re younger, you struggle with that balance, but when you’re older, you get to a point where you just know what balance should look like. I’m just saying about what helps me,” Victoria said.

DIET

Victoria Beckham’s extreme diet is often in the headlines. A close friend of her family, Rio Ferdinand, once said yes he had never seen Victoria eat in her lifeand David Beckham once said that she only consumes grilled fish and steamed vegetables.

As the media reported during the 2004 European Championship, Victoria was never seen eating anything but strawberries and water, and in 2009 she admitted that at that moment she was eating only berries and Japanese sashimi. When David Beckham stated that he was worried because Victoria has been eating the same meal for 25 yearsthe fashion designer clarified his statement.

“I mean, I sound so boring now! No. He meant to say that he’s never met anyone with a more disciplined diet than me. I eat a lot of healthy fats: fish, avocados, nuts, things like that. I drink alcohol, unless I have to for that,” said Victoria Beckham, who previously revealed in a podcast that he does not eat food prepared in oil, butter and sauces, and avoids red meat and dairy products. “For most restaurants, I’m probably the worst nightmare. I love steamed vegetables. I like to cook food in a very simple way,” she pointed out.

As she says herself, she’s pretty extreme in everything she does – whether it’s grooming, training or eating.

