VIDEO- Fear in Disneyland, 13-meter dragon catches fire: panic among spectators

by palermolive.it – ​​3 hours ago

Fear at Disneyland. A 13-meter-tall dragon caught fire at an amusement park in Anaheim, California. The incident sparked panic among visitors, who were forced to evacuate the area while attending a show. The causes…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «VIDEO- Fear in Disneyland, a 13-metre dragon catches fire: panic among spectators appeared 3 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».