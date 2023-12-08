Video summary of the Israel – Hamas war: news from December 7, 2023 – CNN en Español

It has been two months since the devastating terrorist attacks carried out by the Islamist militia Hamas in Israel, and tensions continue to run high in the region. This recent conflict has sparked international outrage and calls for peace and unity.

A recent video summary from CNN in Spanish highlighted the ongoing violence and destruction caused by the Israel-Hamas war. The report detailed the destruction and loss of life caused by the attacks, as well as the ongoing efforts to bring about a resolution to the conflict.

In the wake of the attacks, the Jewish Muslim fraternity issued a statement condemning Hamas and the violence they have unleashed. The group called for an end to the bloodshed and urged both sides to work towards a peaceful solution to the conflict.

In a show of solidarity and defiance against terrorism, a forceful march was organized to demand the release of the hostages held by Hamas. Thousands of people came together to denounce the violence and call for the safe return of those who have been taken captive.

As the international community continues to grapple with the aftermath of the attacks, there is a growing sentiment of unity and determination to combat terrorism. The message “No to terrorism” has been echoed by many, as people from all walks of life come together to demand an end to the violence and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Two months after the ferocious attack by Hamas, the global community remains committed to seeking justice for the victims and working towards a lasting peace in the region. The calls for an end to the violence and the safe return of all hostages continue to resonate, as the world stands in solidarity with those affected by the conflict.