viktor vembanjama in san antonio | Sport

The greatest talent of European basketball arrives with one of the greatest coaches in the history of basketball.

The biggest talent of this year’s NBA draft, the French sensation Victor Vembanjama, will play for the San Antonio Spurs! Although there is more than a month left until the draft (June 22), last night it became definitive that San Antonio will pick first and this June it is almost certain who will be the first “pick”. There was real delirium among San Antonio fans when it was announced that Vembanjama, who is 221 centimeters tall, will play in the “spurs” jersey, which did not have much success in previous seasons.

In the Gregg Popovich era, which is still ongoing, the Spurs won as many as five titles, but since 2014 and the departure of Kawhi Leonard, the team has not been competitive, nor overly interesting to fans around the world. In the previous four seasons, the Spurs did not make the playoffs, and they finished the current season with a disastrous record, 22-60.

Vembanjama was born in January 2004, played for Nanter, ASVEL and Metropolitan, and his game is unlike anything basketball fans have seen from such a tall player. Despite his giant size, he is skilled with the ball like much shorter basketball players and it will be extremely interesting to follow his basketball growth and development in the strongest league in the world.

