Premier League betting rule violation: Brentford’s Toney has been suspended for eight months

As of: 05/17/2023 6:53 p.m

Ivan Toney has been banned for eight months for breaching the FA’s betting rules in well over 200 cases.

The 27-year-old striker for Premier League club Brentford FC has also been fined £50,000 by the FA and given a warning.

Suspension valid until January

Toney is allowed to return to training at his club four months before the ban expires, according to a statement from the FA. The ban is otherwise valid up to and including January 16 next year.

The 262 violations originally alleged related to a period from February 25, 2017 to January 23, 2021. 30 violations were subsequently withdrawn by the FA, but there were still 232 offenses. Toney has played for Brentford since September 2020.