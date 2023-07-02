Vincenzo D’Amico died at the age of 68. The talent of the historic 1974 Lazio championship was suffering from cancer

Vincenzo D’Amico didn’t make it. The champion of Italy in 1974 with the Lazio of Maestrelli and Chinaglia, the Biancoceleste flag for sixteen years (from 1971 to 1986 with only a brief spell in Turin) with 336 appearances and 49 goals, passed away at the age of 68. At the beginning of May, D’Amico himself announced on Facebook that he was battling cancer.

The carreer

D’Amico was born in Latina on November 5, 1954. He began his career in Cos Latina, before moving on to the youth teams of Almas Roma. He arrived at Lazio in 1970, where he played for the Primavera, often appearing in the first team. He made his debut for the Biancoceleste on 21 May 1972 in the home victory over Modena in Serie B.

Europe Under 21

The following year he made his debut in Serie A, on 14 October 1973, in Lazio-Sampdoria 1-0, becoming a regular in the formation coached by Tommaso Maestrelli who then won the first championship in its history. In that extraordinary season he collected 27 appearances and scored two goals, including the one in the return derby against Roma, and was also awarded the best young player in the league. In the 1979-1980 season he became captain of the team, but at the end of that season – also characterized by the football betting case – he was sold to Turin against his will with which he totaled 26 appearances and a goal in the league, in addition to 9 appearances and 4 goals in the Italian Cup and 6 appearances with 2 goals in UEFA.

In 1981 he returned to his native Lazio, agreeing to play in Serie B. The Biancocelesti returned to Serie A in 82-83, the following year: he scored 7 goals including a brace against Roma. He remained at Lazio until 1985-1986 and closed his experience in the biancoceleste with 338 appearances between the championship and the cups. He ended his career at Ternana in 1988. He was then first coach at youth level, then scout for Lazio. From 2007 to 2009 he was president of Virtus Latina. D’Amico is also known as a television face: since 1999 he has worked for a long time in Rai as a technical commentator, participating in various broadcasts including Stadio Sprint and 90º minuti.

