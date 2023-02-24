What did Borca coach Vinko Marinović say after the victory in the derby over Široki Brijeg?

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

It was the 94th minute when Oliveira clumsily intervened, and Jakov Blagaić accepted that gift and led the red and blue team to a very important victory over a direct competitor for a place on the European stage.

“I think that until the 60th or 65th minute we had enough opportunities to score. Surely that goal would have given us extra energy. After that, Široki had two or three opportunities, where Ćetko (Ćetković, op.a.) reacted quite well in one situation. Then there was a small drop, but again we managed to score a goal and win in stoppage time“, Borca coach Vinko Marinović told TV Arena Sport after the game.

In the next round, his team will face Velež.

“We go from derby to derby, it’s the championship, it continues and we will prepare for that game.“

