Vitalic presents the best of his Citizen Records label in Barcelona

Coinciding with the start of the big electronic week in Barcelona (with Sónar at the helm), the master of French electronic music Vitalic will lead a special night Human in Barcelona with the best of his label Citizen Records.

Pascal Arbez-Nicolasbetter known artistically as Vitalic, has had a musical career for more than twenty years, a trajectory throughout which he has not only become one of the essential names on the French electronic scene, but also one of those artists with his own identity and with a sound that he has known how to mutate throughout four studio albums and countless singles. Vitalic is also responsible for some of the most spectacular live shows in living memory.

Now, apart from all this, Vitalic is also the main person in charge of the record label Citizen Recordswhich will now star in a Human night at the Razzmatazz room in Barcelona. It will be tonight, June 15from 11:59 p.m. (doors open).

The resident DJ will start the night DJOHNSTONwho will give way from 1:30 to live on Maelstrom & Louisahhh. Next will be your own Vitalic who at 2:30 will start an hour and a half live that is expected to be spectacular. Next Wax Wings will round off the night until closing.