[New Tang Dynasty, Beijing time, December 15, 2022]Recently, Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia. Although he spent a huge sum of 30 billion U.S. dollars, he came back disappointed. relationship, see details.

Earlier this month, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia. After the meeting, the two sides issued a joint statement on the “China-Gulf Arab States Cooperation Council Summit”, stating that the leaders of the two sides emphasized that they support all peace efforts, including the United Arab Emirates in accordance with the norms of international law. Conduct bilateral negotiations to peacefully resolve the issue of the three islands of Abu Musha, Greater Tunb and Little Tunb.

Abu Musha Island, Greater Tunb Island and Little Tunb Island are located in the Persian Gulf, close to the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic shipping route. The joint statement of the “China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit” aroused Iran’s dissatisfaction.

On the 12th, Iranian Foreign Minister Emira Doraan tweeted in Persian and Simplified Chinese, “The three islands of Abu Musha, Lesser Tunb and Greater Tunb in the Persian Gulf are inseparable from Iranian territory. A part of it will always belong to his motherland.”

Iranian commentator Bizar also tweeted that on the 11th, the Iranian media Arman daily used “Taiwan independence is a legitimate right” as the front page report, saying that the CCP continues to forcefully suppress the independence rights of the Taiwanese people, and opinion polls show that most Taiwanese people Oppose the CCP’s “one country, two systems”.

