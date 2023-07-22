vladimir štimac does not want foreigners in the Serbian national team | Sports

Vladimir Štimac spoke about the possible invitation of foreigners to the Serbian national team and pointed out that he is expressly against it.

While Serbia is waiting for coach Svetislav Pešić to announce the list of candidates to go to Mundobasket in the jersey of the Serbian national team, there is a big debate about who will be among the candidates. There has long been a dilemma as to whether Serbia should follow the path of some other national teams that have been using the services of naturalized players for years, and now Vladimir Štimac has also spoken about it.

The experienced center, who played in Turkey last season with the national team, won one silver each at the European and World Championships, as well as at the Olympic Games, along with several golds with younger selections and at the Universiade. His opinion is that the national team does not need a foreigner.

“I respect everyone’s opinion and position. But as far as foreigners in the national team are concerned, my position is clear: ‘No foreigners in the national team.’

So many of our children and talents who need an opportunity and a chance! You have to invest in them. I remember when we left half drunk and still came back with medals. The genetics of the representation should not be changed. We will destroy generations of children and the spirit of basketball in Serbia“, said Vladimir Štimac.

