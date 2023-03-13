Vodafone Italy met today with the National Trade Union Organizations of the telecommunications sector and the Unitary Trade Union Representatives to present the company’s economic and employment performance.

From the plan it emerges that the structural transformation of the market and the drastic drop in prices caused by the extraordinary competitive pressure, led to a strong contraction in turnover and margins in the telecommunications sector, which also bears the brunt of the energy crisis.

Also for Vodafone the combined effect of these factors resulted in a significant reduction in revenues and margins in recent years, and this puts the development plans necessary for corporate and business sustainability at risk. Even in this scenario, Vodafone has maintained its strategy of differentiation in Italy to continue to modernize the network, improve the digital experience of customers and to accelerate the digitization of businesses.

The drive towards more agile business models requires an organizational overhaul and a radical simplification of the operating model to continue to compete sustainably.

The Company has therefore decided to start discussions with the trade union organizations to share a redefinition of the operating model and the consequent reduction of the organizational perimeter equal to 1,000 efficiencies.

A dialogue has been initiated with the Union which it is hoped, as happened in the past, will continue constructively with the mutual objective of identifying sustainable solutions for all people and for the company as soon as possible.

CS

Vodafone and the reduction of personnel: the first meetings with the unions