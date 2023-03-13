EU, Derogations and long times for green houses

Let’s say it right away: the obligation of casa green is certainly not around the corner even if the EU Parliament is speeding things up with the vote scheduled for March 14. Even if approved, there are countless waivers on the horizon. However, the directive provides for two years for the transposition by the member countries. And therefore even if everything were approved within this year there would be time until 2025.

The obligation of the passage of energy class

Il legislative levy that most frightens the Italians, whose housing stock is old, is the obligation to move to energy class E by 2030 and the class D by 2033. The indication of the directive is to act on 15% of the most energy-intensive buildings currently in classe G and that out of a total of 12 million buildings (Istat data) would be approx 1.8 million. It should be emphasized that the data in the cadastre on the energy class are hardly updated given that many interventions, such as changing the fixtures, can be done in free building and therefore may have improved the performance of properties. It should be emphasized that non-residential and publicly owned buildings will have to reach the class E from 2027 and the class D dal 2030.

The foreseen exceptions

There are obviously exclusions for buildings (residential and non-residential) of particular value historical and architecturalthe places of cultthe second box used for less than four months per year and independent properties with a surface area of ​​less than 50 meters. A chapter could be reserved for the buildings of residential construction of properties that would be difficult to renovate. Furthermore, the cost of the latter would lead to requests for rent increases. With this clause it will be possible to provide for exceptions up to a maximum of 22% of the total property. In Italy it is about 2.6 million of buildings.

No to fossil fuels for heating

In the long calendar of requirements contained in the directive Epdb (Energy performance building directive), among the first objectives to be achieved within the first January 2024 there is that of the prohibition of subsidies for boilers powered by fossil fuels.

Both for new buildings and for existing ones undergoing renovation, starting from the transposition of the directive, there will be a ban on the use heating systems to fossil fuels. Above all, the gas boilers. However, these limits do not include i hybrid systems, such as those consisting of a condensing boiler and a heat pump. And the boilers certified to work with renewable fuels (such as biomethane or hydrogen).

Efficiency measures

So what to do? Waiting to know the directive we could start, a condominium level, to understand if simple energy efficiency measures are possible. Such as the replacement of fixtures. Another possibility is given by the creation of possible energy communities also at the condominium level. With the installation of solar panels which give energy to all units of the condominium. More difficult to replace gas boiler with a heat pump running at electric energy. In fact, to obtain the maximum yield of the heat pump it would be necessary to intervene in a radical way by creating a coil for the underfloor heating. Which means a complete renovation of all the housing units. This is because the boiler 8 (gas or oil fired) brings the water temperature for heating between i 60 or 70 degrees while the heat pump fails to exceed 35 and moreover at limits if the outside temperature is below zero.

Price increases

According to a report by the research bureau of Tecnocasa Potential property buyers are increasingly paying attention to build quality of properties showing a growing interest in new buildings that can count on high energy classes. The problem, however, is the price. In fact, in big cities whoever chooses the new must take into account an average increase in the price of 27,5% compared to a property “used” that cannot count on certifications “green”.