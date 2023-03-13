Home Health The Italian Super Cup doubles: in 2024 it becomes 4 teams
Health

The Italian Super Cup doubles: in 2024 it becomes 4 teams

by admin
The Italian Super Cup doubles: in 2024 it becomes 4 teams

The Assembly of the Serie A Football League has decided to change the format of the Italian Super Cup. It will be in 2024 with four teams, with the two finalists of the Italian Cup, the winner of the championship and the runner-up taking part in the Final Four. However, the format is free and could change in the next three editions: for example, there is the possibility of a 3-way match with a traditional and luxury friendly final between an Italian third and a local team. The Assembly has in fact assigned four of the next six editions to Saudi Arabia. “The offer for Saudi Arabia has been accepted and as early as next year there will be a four-team edition based on the Spanish model,” said Lega Serie A president Lorenzo Casini.

See also  "We are launching a contest among young people to decide the names of the new swimming pool and the new gym"

You may also like

Porto-Inter, Simone Inzaghi: “Defeats like the one against...

Forbidden cheeses for those with high cholesterol? The...

International Forest Day on March 21st / The...

Stabilization process extraordinary competition for unqualified technical personnel...

Headache medicine in the test: what works against...

Breast cancer, revealed the mechanism that awakens dormant...

Slow digestion problems? Here’s what to eat to...

Heart Quiz: Test your knowledge!

Pma, the crux of the obligation of consent...

Drug shortages: The chaos is getting worse

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy