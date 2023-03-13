Previously, we’ve reported on Microsoft’s plans to make three upcoming games PC and Xbox exclusives, assuming those titles are Redfall, Starfield, and The Elder Scrolls VI. Now, however, it appears Microsoft’s plans have changed.

According to a statement from Microsoft lawyers last week, the company currently only plans to release two upcoming ZeniMax games, skipping the PlayStation console.

While this could indicate that The Elder Scrolls VI might be coming to PlayStation, it’s also possible that Microsoft isn’t marking it as a PC/Xbox exclusive at all. This also wouldn’t technically contradict the statement of three exclusive games, since we can count Hi-Fi Rush as one of those games.

