Home » Vodafone down: problems and disservices throughout Italy | Resolved
World

Vodafone down: problems and disservices throughout Italy | Resolved

by admin
Vodafone down: problems and disservices throughout Italy | Resolved

Vodafone encountered problems throughout the country in the early afternoon, reports on social media and downdetector were numerous and the disruptions mainly concerned the mobile network with the impossibility of connecting to the internet. Many have complained about the absence of a signal which makes it impossible to make calls and some have been found to be completely offline.

As can be seen from the map, the reports come from many areas of Italy, especially in the north and center (Turin, Milan, Venice, Trieste, Bologna, Genoa, Perugia, Rome) but also in the Naples area. For the moment, the causes of this downtime are not known, Vodafone has not yet expressed itself in this regard. We will update the article as soon as there is news.

Yesterday it was TIM that had problems, which were resolved within a few hours: in that case the reports reported malfunctions on both the fixed and mobile networks.

31/5

The problems have been resolvedthe outages returned.

See also  Sloba Radanović's son Damjan looks like him Entertainment

You may also like

How Dara Ladybug lost weight | Entertainment

Ukraine, Zelensky at the opening of a children’s...

Russian missile falls between cars in the middle...

FLIBCO.COM From Turin to the airport in 25...

DHL Agreement between Global Forwarding division and Etihad...

The Australian referendum to increase Aboriginal representation

Artem Uss escaped with the help of Serbian...

New protests by Serbs in Kosovo. The USA:...

where to see it, formations, referee and time...

Edgars Rinkevics is the first gay president of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy