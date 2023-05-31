Vodafone down: problems and disservices throughout Italy | Resolved

Vodafone encountered problems throughout the country in the early afternoon, reports on social media and downdetector were numerous and the disruptions mainly concerned the mobile network with the impossibility of connecting to the internet. Many have complained about the absence of a signal which makes it impossible to make calls and some have been found to be completely offline.

As can be seen from the map, the reports come from many areas of Italy, especially in the north and center (Turin, Milan, Venice, Trieste, Bologna, Genoa, Perugia, Rome) but also in the Naples area. For the moment, the causes of this downtime are not known, Vodafone has not yet expressed itself in this regard. We will update the article as soon as there is news.

Yesterday it was TIM that had problems, which were resolved within a few hours: in that case the reports reported malfunctions on both the fixed and mobile networks.