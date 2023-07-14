Voghera, mother strangles one-year-old son: he is in custody at San Matteo di Pavia

From what has been learned, the 118 operators – called by the woman’s mother – were only able to ascertain the death of the child. The 45-year-old, now in the San Matteo hospital in Pavia for a series of checks, was followed by her family and remained alone at home for an hour

Tragedy in the province of Pavia: this morning in Voghera a woman, ER, strangled her one-year-old son. Health workers intervened on the spot, but they could not help but ascertain the death of the child. The 45-year-old woman was being followed by her family and was left alone for an hour at home: her husband, from what has been learned, was at work and it was the child’s grandmother who called for help.

What do we know

Upon the arrival of the carabinieri, the mother, who worked as a clerk, admitted that she had killed her son. She is now in custody in the psychiatry department of the San Matteo hospital in Pavia, for a series of checks: as soon as she has recovered from the state of shock, she will be questioned by the magistrate, in the presence of a lawyer .

The testimonials

Faced with such an event, the community rediscovered itself astonished. “They had wanted this child for five years. My husband called me because he heard his grandmother scream. He went there but then ran away. He told me he couldn’t make it,” a neighbor told the microphones of TgR Lombardia , telling how the alarm went off after eight. “She was tired and she was taking time off from work. She was suffering from postpartum depression, she was a little restless but she was fine,” she said. “We are astonished in front of a child torn from the life by a terrible gesture. We are waiting to hear more from the Police on the tragedy that shook our city this morning. A thought of enormous pain and closeness to the family”, he said the mayor of Voghera Paola Garlaschelli wrote on social media.

