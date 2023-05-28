vogošća and scout in the final of the bih cup | Sports

Vogošća and Izviđač will meet in the final match of the BiH Cup.

Source: RK Vogošća

Vogošća and Izviđač will meet in the final of the BiH Handball Cup.

The final tournament is hosted earlier in the day triumphed over Freedom (30:24)while the “Scouts”, the defending champions, outplayed the most pleasant surprise in the cup competition this season, Nevesinska Herzegovina, and registered a 37:30 victory.

From the first minute, Ljubušac established the pace and control of the match, and in the 37th minute they reached the maximum lead of 11 goals (26:15), so it was already clear that Scouts would find themselves in a new final.

The final match will be played on Sunday at 17:00 in the “Amel Bečković” hall in Vogošća, with broadcast on BHT1.

If Scouts defend the trophy, they will win the double crown, and it will be their third cup of the BiH Cup in the club’s history (2002 and 2022). Vogošća, on the other hand, has only one BiH Cup trophy in its showcases, which it won in 2016.

