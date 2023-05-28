Egm, 56% of micro-enterprises underestimated: the shares to bet on

AcomeA SGR, new model for analysis tailor made of the microcaps

AcomeA SGRan Italian independent investment firm has developed a new proprietary quantitative research model to carry out a tailored analysis of Italian microcapswhich have clearly recognizable peculiarities compared to larger realities.

This innovative tool has highlighted that 56% of companies in the Euronext Growth Milan (EGM) micro-cap segment are undervalued at current prices and that the average potential upside of these securities is 29%.

AcomeA SGR and quantitative research: the results

Il new model is based on a research paper created by Simone Benini, Junior Equity & ESG Analyst of AcomeA SGR, Antonio Amendola, Senior Fund Manager Equity of AcomeA SGR, and Dennis Marco Montagna, professor of the University of Pavia and Head of Desks Advice & Portfolio Management, CIO Italy Client Solution of Unicredit W.M. It considers, among the fundamental variables of the value of securities, the future and unexpressed growth of companies.

The research shows that, among the 30 stocks with the greatest growth potential, those least expensive but with the highest margins of appreciation are: Lindbergh, ALA, MAPS, FOS, Identity, ABP Nocivelli and Take Off.

These companies, based on the model, have an implied upside of greater than 75%. In the group of the 30 titles with an intermediate potentialboth in terms of expected growth and potential upside, the following stand out: Omer, Fope, Officina Stellare, SIAV, Marzocchi Pompe and Osai.

On the front of sectors instead, those with the greater appreciation potential capitalization weighted they are industrial and healthcare, while communication services and consumer staples appear to be more penalized in perspective. In this regard, underlines the commercial director Matteo Serio: “This research, carried out in collaboration with the academic world, is the result of the commitment of AcomeA SGR per improve the management processes of funds investing in SMEsan area that needs to be studied with innovative approaches in order to seize the extraordinary opportunities of unexpressed long-term value often overlooked due to the low liquidity of the segment” .

