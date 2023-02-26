Meet the beautiful Desita, the alleged girlfriend of the Serbian rapper Vojaž

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

On the same occasion, Vojaž revealed that his new girlfriend is not from Serbia, and the media is now revealing that she is a Bulgarian girl who plays folk music, Desita. Her real name is Desislava Geogrijeva Dimova, and she has 355,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts pictures of her beautiful face and sculpted body.

“Voyage followed Desita. He does not hide that he has a girlfriend, that he is in love and that his partner is not Serbian. They use every free moment to spend together, so when his commitments allow it, he goes to Sofia for a day or two so that they can see each other and have some fun. He was there last week as well, he left right after a performance in a club in the diaspora. Some fans recognized them while walking around the Bulgarian capital, so the story spread quickly. For now, they are enjoying it, it is very nice for them. At first, they regularly heard each other through video calls, which they showed on their Instagram stories. As soon as they saw each other in person, they realized that this was it and immediately made out. They have been together for a little less than a month. That the emotions between them are strong can be seen from the romantic messages on social networks. Love definitely can’t be hidden,” an unnamed source told The Courier.

See what Desita looks like:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!