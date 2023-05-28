Vojvodina beat Nerbo in the final of the ehf | cup Sports

Handball players from Vojvodina convincingly celebrated in the first match of the EHF Cup final against the defending champions of Norway, Nerbo. They have a big advantage going into the second leg and are one step away from history, the first European title in the history of the club!

Source: Mondo / Uroš Arsić

Spectacle in Novi Sad! The handball players of Vojvodina came within reach of the European title on their home field after defeating Nerbo from Norway 30:23 (15:8) in the first match of the EHF Cup finals, thus taking a huge step towards the first European trophy in the club’s history.

The ten-time champion of Serbia managed to create a huge advantage in the middle of the first half, primarily with a granite defense, and although at one point it seemed that the host had the strength to finish this duel with a serious, double-digit difference, the guests from the north of Europe raised the level in the finish. games and left yourself in the game!

The rematch will be played on Saturday, June 3 in Norway, and on the way to distant Scandinavia, Boris Rojević and his boys have a more than serious advantage. See details from this match:

VOJVODINA: Lučin, Šijan, Vasić, Milić, Ocvirk, Vukovljak, Azizi, Draško, Milenković, Pušica, Rađenović, Pešić, Tomić Kurteš Rogan, Puhovski

NERBO; Nerland H, Nerland O, Haegeseng A, Haugeseng R, Haugeseng T, Svensgardm Kristensed, Lode, Larsen, Lote, Tue, Berddal, Olstet, Line, Hamre, Edland

