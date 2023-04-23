Vojvodina in the final of the ehf cup | Sport

Vojvodina’s handball players, after winning at home against Swedish Alingsos, entered the first EHF Cup final in history!

Source: MN PRESS

The handball players of Vojvodina are in the final of the EHF Cup! After losing in the first semi-final match played in Sweden by a goal difference of 25:24, in the second match they defeated their rival 32:24 and thus secured the first final of the EHF Cup in the club’s history. Serbia already had a team that won this tournament, namely Jugović from Kać in 2001. In the final, Boris Rojević’s team will meet with the better team from the duel between Norwegian teams Runar and Nerbo.

The best in the Vojvodina team was the Croatian goalkeeper Fran Lučin who prevented Alingsos from returning to the game in the second part of the game with safe defenses, as well as Milan Milić, Luka Rogan and Baris Puhovski who took the red and white team to the final with their goals.

Vojvodina started the match brilliantly and after a few minutes of play they took a four-goal advantage (7:3), but Boris Rojević’s team did not take advantage of the great start and one missed seven-pointer brought the match into a tie that lasted until the very end of the first half. The home team went into the break with a 15:13 advantage after Luka Rogan’s goal with the sound of the siren.

The second half started like the first, with the dominance of Vojvodina, which reached 19:14 with the goals of Puhovski and Milić, the defenses of Lučin, but a miss from seven meters again gave the visitors a break and a chance to come back. They didn’t use it this time!

At 20:14 in the 37th minute, it was already clear that everything was over! Alingsos attacked in the last 20 minutes and with seven in the field, they took a risk, but Lučin and the defense were solid enough, and carried by the noise made by more than 2,000 fans in the packed hall at Klisa, the red and whites did not leave anything to chance. Fran Lučin continued to defend brilliantly, and even though at one point at 25:20 Alingsos had a counterattack that would have completely brought him back into the match when the Croatian goalkeeper took the zicer off his rivals – they surrendered and Novi Sad boiled over!

