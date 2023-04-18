VOLTA TRUCKS / Celebrated start of series production of ‘full-electric’ Zero – Companies

Volta Trucks, a leading innovative all-electric vehicle manufacturer and service provider, has confirmed the start of production of the 16-tonne all-electric Volta Zero at Steyr Automotive, the company’s contract manufacturing partner, in Steyr- Austria .

After the design verification and production validation prototypes started in 2022, the first customer-specific series vehicles have started to be produced. The initial batch of vehicles will be used for the Volta Zero Driving Experience Program. This test drive programme, during which customers will be loaned a truck for an extended period, will allow fleet managers to understand how the all-electric medium-tonnage truck will integrate into their businesses. After the start of production, the trucks produced will undergo rigorous and extensive quality controls and tests, while the delivery of the first trucks ordered by customers is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023.

Volta Trucks’ contract manufacturing facility is operated by Steyr Automotive. Steyr Automotive was selected in August 2021, following a competitive tender, due to its extensive experience in commercial vehicle manufacturing and its current infrastructure to enable rapid commercialization. Steyr Automotive brings Volta Trucks more than 100 years of experience in the production of large commercial vehicles.

Steyr Automotive has reserved for the manufacturer, within its total production, a production capacity of up to 14,000 vehicles per year. Volta will ramp up production volumes over the next few years to maximize this opportunity and, during this time, Volta Zero production is estimated to create over 700 jobs and an additional 2,000 supply chain positions.



See also Optimizing the management of personnel exchanges between China and foreign countries and resuming outbound travel in an orderly manner_Hangzhou Net

-->