Sampaoli, Flamengo coach: “Gerson must return to his best level”

Jorge Sampaoli, Flamengo coach “I think every player is a human being. And for Gerson, it took time to adapt to his arrival in Marseille, and he ended up being fundamental in the Championship, playing very well in all positions. Then another coach came to Marseille and he didn’t believe much in Gerson. He suffered a lot during this period. Once he came back here to Brazil there was a lot of rehab, but who’s going to argue with Gerson’s abilities? It’s impossible. But of course emotionally he needs to get back to his best, because that’s what will give the team a better chance of winning. »