9
They won eight medals in National Swimming – El Diario
The national male and female contest was held in the city of Cali
Julian Andres Santa
Risaralda divers never tire of leaving the Risaralda flag high in each of the competitions. On this occasion they staged a great performance in the National Interclub Championship in the youth category, where they won eight medals, thus achieving fifth place in the women’s branch and fifth place at the national level in the medals and points table.
It should be remembered that the Risaralda youth and senior diving delegation continues to carry out its training sessions in Medellín, with the support of the Risaraldense Swimming League, while remodeling works are carried out in the pools of the Olympic Village.
OF GREAT PRESENT
The Risaraldense delegation that participated in Cali under the technical direction of Professor César Zaldívar, was made up of Camilo Betancur, Juan Sebastián Baena, Anna Sofía Baena and Manuela Baena, where Betancur was left with a gold and two silver medals; while the Baena brothers obtained a gold medal, four bronze medals and a fifth place at the national level for Risaralda.
A total of clubs from Bogotá, Antioquia, Valle and Risaralda participated in this national championship.