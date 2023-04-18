Motta Domínguez rejected accusations for alleged corruption

Luis Motta Domínguez, former Minister of Electric Power, rejected the accusations that alleged acts of corruption were recorded during his management at the head of the National Electric Corporation (Corpoelec).

“Yesterday some irresponsible people, lacking in ethics and morals, used social networks to spread false news about me,” Motta Domínguez wrote on his social networks.

He assured that these accusations are aimed at creating divisions within the State, “sowing the seeds of doubt and disloyalty, as well as creating confusion.”

Motta Domínguez also pointed out that these accusations maintain “the same format and argument that they used in June 2019” when Nicolás Maduro would have requested before the Supreme Court of Justice to confiscate his assets.

“I recommend that you change the argument, Ahhh! and the photo because they used the same one! They are not going to win the Pulitzer Prize like this, “added the former minister.

Motta Domínguez was in charge of the Ministry of Electric Power and the presidency of Corpoelec from August 2015 to April 2019, after the national blackout lasted almost a week.

Two months later, he was included in the list of sanctions by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (Ofac) after filing charges of money laundering and conspiracy to launder money.

The former official is accused of accepting monetary benefits, including bribes, in exchange for lucrative equipment supply contracts for Corpoelec, and of misappropriating public funds for his own enrichment.

He is also charged, in the courts of the Southern District of Florida, with eight charges, including one for conspiring to commit money laundering and another seven for money laundering, in relation to the alleged receipt of bribes in exchange for favoring companies.

