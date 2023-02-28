Volta Trucks, manufacturer and supplier of fully electric commercial vehicles and services, has confirmed the expansion of the network, Truck as a Service (TaaS), in Europe with two new Hubs in Duisburg (Germany), and two more near Madrid ( Spain).

Volta Trucks’ new German hub is located in a city, Duisburg, which is located in the western part of the Rhine-Ruhr region, an area that is trying to become the first climate-neutral industrial region in Europe. The new center covers 3,000 m² and includes eight service and maintenance areas, twelve outdoor car parks for industrial vehicles, a showroom, office space, conference rooms and the Volta Trucks Academy, the brand’s specialized training center which will be used to educate drivers and sales teams, technicians and fleet operators.

In Spain, the new hub is located in the municipality of Coslada, a district of Madrid located east of the capital and is easily accessible from the city centre. The site is also strategically located near Mercamadrid, Spain’s main fresh food distribution area together with Madrid’s main cargo terminal and Madrid-Barajas Airport. The state-of-the-art facility covers an area of ​​approximately 2,500m² and will house eight truck parks, four maintenance and service workshop areas, a showroom, administrative offices, a customer call center, and the Volta Trucks Academy.