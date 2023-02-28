Oberrauch (Finestral): “Clarity on state bonuses”

“With the elimination of the Superbonus 110% there may be an immediate fall in demand, but the renovation of buildings will be a driving trend in the coming years”. He underlines it a Truth and Business Florian Oberrauch, Vice President of Finestral, the South Tyrolean family business with international leadership in window sector which today inaugurated the new production area of ​​the industrial site of Oppeano, in the province of Verona, active in glassware and in the production of windows and doors. “On state subsidies, more clarity is needed so that the legislation stabilizes and does not change every three months” continues Oberrauch “because these uncertainties weigh not so much on companies as on the decisions of the end customer”.

20 million euros invested

The Bolzano group has invested 20 million euros to complete the industrial chain with a 9 thousand square meter warehouse, it has 10 plants in Italy, 4 in Germany and one soon to be opened in Spain which this year will bring it to produce 750 thousand fixtures. The Veronese industrial site of Finestral which today, after its expansion, covers a total area of ​​23,500 square meters and with a production capacity of 3,500 windows per weekis part of a continuously growing investment plan, which since 2021 has seen over 10 million euros of investments in technology for the modernization of the production lines in 6 other company plants.

The employment impact of 60 new employees is also important which, together with the existing workforce, allows the company to be able to count on the experience of 1,900 collaborators.

Turnover in 2023 over 300 million euros

The company founded in 1969 in Auna di Sotto on the Renon plateau, in the province of Bolzano, is one of the leading manufacturers in Europe of windows, entrance doors and verandas. He finished 2022 with a turnover of 270 million eurosfurther growing compared to the 222 declared the previous year and with a forecast to close 2023 with over 300 million eurosof which just over half made in Italy.

“L’increase in raw materials last year it forced European producers to increase prices by 25-30% and we too had to do it” continues the Vice President of Finestral. “This year, on the other hand, we are witnessing a stabilization of costs, especially of energy component. For now it is under control, but let’s see how the price will move in the coming months”.

Energy efficiency and sustainability for Finestral

All the architectural project of the new industrial spaces in Oppeano has been studied in the sign of energy efficiency. One of the main objectives of the redevelopment was to reduce energy consumption through efficient production processes and optimization algorithms. It has also been enhanced the existing photovoltaic system. Finally, the large windows favor natural light and the use of heat pumps has replaced the gas boilers.

Finstral has chosen the path of sustainability for Oppeano, as well as for the entire company. A concrete commitment which meant that from 2012 to 2022, CO2 emissions decreased by 77% (for production and processes). LThe goal is to become CO2 neutral by 2030. Again from this point of view, in the last ten years the energy requirement per window unit has decreased by 25%, while self-produced energy on the total consumption of industrial plants it will also reach 25% in the near future.