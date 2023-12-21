Home » VOLVO TRUCKS The first electric trucks delivered in Brazil, Chile and Uruguay – Companies
World

VOLVO TRUCKS The first electric trucks delivered in Brazil, Chile and Uruguay – Companies

by admin
VOLVO TRUCKS The first electric trucks delivered in Brazil, Chile and Uruguay – Companies

In an effort to expand eco-sustainable mobility, Volvo Trucks has delivered its first heavy-duty electric trucks to Latin America, with vehicles destined for customers in Brazil, Chile and Uruguay. To this point, Volvo has delivered electric trucks to customers on six continents and in 45 countries.

Transport companies in these countries are increasingly interested in switching to more sustainable heavy transport methods, as these orders demonstrate. Brazil is an important market for Volvo Trucks: in 2022 Volvo delivered 26,159 trucks to Brazilian customers.

In Brazil, Reiter Log, one of the country’s largest logistics operators, will begin using five Volvo FM Electric vehicles on various routes. The trucks will be rented through Volvo Financial Services. In Chile, the two companies SQM and El Libertador have started using one Volvo FH Electric truck each. In Uruguay, a Volvo FM Electric will be used by Bitafal.

The electric versions of the Volvo FH and Volvo FM can operate with a total weight of 44 tonnes. The trucks can have a range of up to 300 kilometers on a full charge.

See also  Signed the Memorandum of Understanding between Tunisia and the EU based on 5 pillars. Meloni: "Achieved an important goal"

You may also like

Israel took control of Hamas’ ‘elite neighborhood’ in...

DAIMLER TRUCK A Mercedes-Benz eActros accompanies Coca-Cola’s Christmas...

Protests Erupt in Argentina Against President’s ‘Shock Therapy’...

Review of the album Habi “Ohartu” (2023).

Who is ‘Fat Leonard’, the billionaire accused of...

Robe, review of his album Se nos transporte...

Trump out of the primaries, but nothing will...

“Immigration arrests three Haitians linked to a network...

For Palestine in a great school — THE...

iliad, the internet offer for the USA and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy