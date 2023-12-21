VOLVO TRUCKS The first electric trucks delivered in Brazil, Chile and Uruguay – Companies

In an effort to expand eco-sustainable mobility, Volvo Trucks has delivered its first heavy-duty electric trucks to Latin America, with vehicles destined for customers in Brazil, Chile and Uruguay. To this point, Volvo has delivered electric trucks to customers on six continents and in 45 countries.

Transport companies in these countries are increasingly interested in switching to more sustainable heavy transport methods, as these orders demonstrate. Brazil is an important market for Volvo Trucks: in 2022 Volvo delivered 26,159 trucks to Brazilian customers.

In Brazil, Reiter Log, one of the country’s largest logistics operators, will begin using five Volvo FM Electric vehicles on various routes. The trucks will be rented through Volvo Financial Services. In Chile, the two companies SQM and El Libertador have started using one Volvo FH Electric truck each. In Uruguay, a Volvo FM Electric will be used by Bitafal.

The electric versions of the Volvo FH and Volvo FM can operate with a total weight of 44 tonnes. The trucks can have a range of up to 300 kilometers on a full charge.

