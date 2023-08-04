Vremenska prognoza petak 4 avgust 2023 | Vremenska prognoza

Today in Serbia it will be warm and steamy, maximum temperature up to 40 degrees with possible occurrence of showers with thunder in the north and west of the country.

Serbia: Mostly sunny and very hot on Friday. In the afternoon and at the end of the day, local cloud development is expected in the north and west of Serbia, with possible less frequent local showers with thunder. Wind weak to moderate from the south and south-west, and in the afternoon in the north, turning to the north in the zone of showers. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 17°C to 24°C, and maximum from 33°C in the north of Vojvodina, in Sombor up to 40°C in some places in the south of Serbia. In the evening, less frequent local showers are possible in Vojvodina.

White City: Mostly sunny and very hot on Friday. In the afternoon and at the end of the day, local cloud development is expected with a smaller chance of local thunderstorms. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum temperature 24°C, and maximum around 36°C. In the evening, there is a possibility of a local downpour in the wider area of ​​the city.

Niš: Sunny and hot on Friday. The wind is weak from the south and south-west. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum temperature is 21°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 39°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: Mostly sunny and hot on Friday. In the afternoon and at the end of the day, local cloud development is expected with possible rarer local showers with thunder. The wind is weak from the south and south-west. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum temperature from 17°C to 20°C, and maximum from 35°C to 38°C. Sunny and very warm in Zlatibor and Tara, up to 31°C at 1000 m above sea level. Showers are possible at the end of the day.

Vojvodina: Sunny and very hot on Friday. In the afternoon and at the end of the day, local cloud development is expected with possible rarer local showers with thunder. The wind is weak to moderate from the south and south-west, and in the afternoon from the north in the zone where there will be showers. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum temperature from 19°C to 22°C, and maximum from 33°C in Sombor to 37°C in the south of Banata. In the evening, less frequent local showers are possible in Vojvodina.

Novi Sad: Mostly sunny and very hot on Friday. In the afternoon and at the end of the day, local cloud development is expected with possible rarer local showers with thunder. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Minimum temperature 20°C, and maximum around 35°C. In the evening, there is a possibility of a local downpour in the wider area of ​​the city.

Subotica: Mostly sunny and very hot on Friday. In the afternoon and at the end of the day, local cloud development is expected with possible rarer local showers with thunder. Wind weak to moderate from the south and south-west, in the afternoon from the north. Minimum temperature 20°C, and maximum around 34°C. In the evening, there is a possibility of a local downpour in the wider area of ​​the city.

Weather for the next days:

On Saturday there would be a more pronounced refreshment with rain, showers and possible local disasters, first in the west and north of Serbia. In the south, the heat would persist for most of the day, and only later in the afternoon in the south with heavy showers. Weak to moderate westerly and northwesterly winds in the north of Serbia, and moderate southerly winds in the south. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature from 20°C to 26°C, maximum from 26°C in the north of Vojvodina to 38°C in the south of Serbia. In the evening, rain and showers in most areas.

On Sunday significantly fresher in all regions with short-term rain occasionally. On Monday also fresher than average with variable cloud cover and possible rain at times. On Tuesday and Wednesday sunny with very fresh mornings and a slight increase in daily temperature. In the second half of next week, it will be sunny and getting warmer according to today’s forecast.

