Home » Elections – AfD continues to list candidates for the European elections
Business

Elections – AfD continues to list candidates for the European elections

by admin
Elections – AfD continues to list candidates for the European elections

On Friday morning in Magdeburg, the AfD continues to draw up its list of candidates for next year’s European elections. After completing the candidate selection at the three-day meeting, the delegates should also decide on the European election program at the weekend.

On Friday in Magdeburg (10 a.m.), the AfD will continue to compile its list of candidates for the European elections next year. Last weekend, the delegates had already determined the first 15 places on the list. The Saxon AfD politician Maximilian Krah, who has also been controversial within the party, was chosen as the top candidate and has been a member of the European Parliament since 2019. Like Krah, the vast majority of those elected so far belong to the far right.

The AfD wants to fill a total of 30 list positions, and is aiming for 20 seats in the European elections. So far, it has nine MEPs in the European Parliament. After completing the selection of candidates at the three-day meeting in Magdeburg, around 600 delegates will discuss and decide on the European election program. The party aims to radically transform European politics.

HOME PAGE

See also  "Break up" in three days!The reason why the transfer of Aotejia control was stopped by the actual controller is a mystery jqknews

You may also like

Borsa, FdI wants to bury the list of...

China Downgraded to Neutral: Morgan Stanley Adjusts Ratings...

E-cars: “Discount battle” reaches Germany and Europe

Milan stock exchange in red, in the wake...

Labor market – city day criticizes planned savings...

Apple Beats Expectations as iPhone Sales Decline, Buoyed...

A New Batch of Jingcai Green Consumer Coupons...

Real estate: A “second skin” for the house...

Renzi loses the case against De Bortoli. He’ll...

Development and cohesion fund, approved 32.4 billion for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy