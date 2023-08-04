Elections – AfD continues to list candidates for the European elections

On Friday morning in Magdeburg, the AfD continues to draw up its list of candidates for next year’s European elections. After completing the candidate selection at the three-day meeting, the delegates should also decide on the European election program at the weekend.

On Friday in Magdeburg (10 a.m.), the AfD will continue to compile its list of candidates for the European elections next year. Last weekend, the delegates had already determined the first 15 places on the list. The Saxon AfD politician Maximilian Krah, who has also been controversial within the party, was chosen as the top candidate and has been a member of the European Parliament since 2019. Like Krah, the vast majority of those elected so far belong to the far right.

The AfD wants to fill a total of 30 list positions, and is aiming for 20 seats in the European elections. So far, it has nine MEPs in the European Parliament. After completing the selection of candidates at the three-day meeting in Magdeburg, around 600 delegates will discuss and decide on the European election program. The party aims to radically transform European politics.

