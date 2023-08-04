Government registers decrease in road accident statistics so far this holiday

Between Saturday, July 29, to Wednesday, August 2, of this year, with the August 2023 Vacation Plan, the Government registers a decrease in road accident rates that coincides with the deployment on the different roads, mainly those that lead to the turistic places.

“To this day, if we compare with the year 2022, in the same festive season, we have a 2.1% reduction in traffic accidents, 14% fewer injuries and 52% fewer fatalities on roads. It is not enough, we have to continue redoubling our efforts”said the Minister of Public Works, Romeo Rodríguez, who supervised a vehicle control installed in the El Delirio sector, in the detour that leads to El Cuco and other beaches in the eastern part of the country, in the department of San Miguel.

“We have doubled the number of anti-doping controls on the roads, but we are going to make a greater effort to be able to identify drivers who are consuming alcoholic beverages”said the Minister of Public Works.

The Vice Minister of Transportation, Nelson Reyes, who also accompanied the supervision of this vehicle control, highlighted that during the August holiday (which ends next Sunday) more than 1,000 vehicle controls have been deployed, both for private vehicles and for public transport. , on the different highways of the country.

As a result of this, said the vice minister, the fines imposed so far during the vacation period have increased by 14.5%, compared to last year. “For us, the important thing is not to impose sanctions or punish someone, the important thing is that people are aware that we are present throughout the country, safeguarding their lives”the official said.

For his part, the director of Land Transport, Ismael Flores, who also accompanied the device, stressed that the controls of collective transport have contributed to a 61% reduction in traffic accidents in which this type of vehicle has been involved. .

“We also have a 57% reduction in those injured in this type of accident, compared to the previous year”stressed the director.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

