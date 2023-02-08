Home World Vremenska prognoza Wednesday February 8, 2023 | Vremenska prognoza
Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from -11°C to -4°C, and the maximum from -1°C to 2°.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Serbia: On Wednesday morning, frost, and during the day in most regions dry weather with changeable cloudiness. In the west of Serbia, it will be cloudier with a few sunny intervals with possible short-term snow, and in the north and east with longer sunny periods. Wind weak to moderate northeast, east and southeast. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -11°C to -4°C, and maximum from -1°C to 2°C. The evenings are cold and dry with frost.

White City: On Wednesday morning, moderate frost, and during the day dry weather with changeable cloudiness with sunny intervals. Weak to moderate easterly and south-easterly winds will blow. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is -4°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 1°C. Dry in the evening.

Niš: On Wednesday morning, moderate frost, and during the day dry weather with changeable cloudiness with sunny intervals. A weak east and northeast wind will blow. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is -6°C, and the maximum is 1°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: On Wednesday morning, frost, and during the day variable cloudiness with some sunny intervals. Short-term snow is possible, especially in the mountains. Wind weak northeast and east. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -11°C to -7°C, and maximum from -2°C to 0°C. Very cold in Zlatibor and Tara with a few snowflakes and the highest temperature around -7°C at 1000m above sea level.

See also  Afghanistan, the macabre story of soldier Ullah: "We stone women for the good of Islam"

Vojvodina: Frost on Wednesday morning, and during the day in most regions dry weather with changeable cloudiness with sunny periods. There will be more sunny hours in the north of Vojvodina and in Banat. Wind weak to moderate east and southeast. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature between -8°C and -5°C, and maximum from 0°C to 2°C. The evenings are cold and dry with frost.

Novi Sad: Moderate frost on Wednesday morning, and during the day dry weather with changeable cloudiness with some sunny intervals. Weak to moderate easterly and south-easterly winds will blow. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature -6°C, and maximum around 0°C. Dry in the evening.

Subotica: Moderate frost on Wednesday morning, and dry weather during the day with longer sunny periods. Weak to moderate easterly and south-easterly winds will blow. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is -5°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 2°C. Dry and frosty evenings.

Weather for the next days:

On Thursday frost in the morning, and during the day dry and mostly sunny in most areas. The wind is weak from the north-east and east, and moderate from the south-east in the Maritime and Danube regions. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -12°C to -3°C, and maximum from 0°C to 3°C. The evenings are cold and dry with frost. On Friday and on the weekend there will still be morning frosts, but a gradual increase in daytime temperatures is expected with mostly sunny weather on Friday. On Saturday in the afternoon gradually clouding in the north of Serbia, a on Sunday cloudier with less frequent occurrence of brief rain and snow. From Monday sunny.

See also  The UK is dry: skyrocketing prices, queues and tensions at the petrol pumps

(WORLD)

