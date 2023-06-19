Vremenska prognoza za 19. jun 2023 | Vremenska prognoza

Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 19°C, and maximum from 28°C to 30°C.

Today in Serbia during the day sunny, dry and warm in all regions. Only in the north of Serbia in the morning and afternoon the development of transient cloudiness. Wind weak northwesterly or changeable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 19°C, and maximum from 28°C to 30°C. Dry and pleasantly warm in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 19°C to 23°C.

In Belgrade sunny and warm on monday. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 16°C, maximum around 29°C. Dry and warm in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 23°C.

In Niš on monday sunny, dry and warm during the day. Wind light to moderate northwesterly or variable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 14°C, maximum up to 29°C. Dry and pleasantly warm in the evening.

In the Užice region Sunny, dry and even warmer on Monday. Wind light to moderate northerly or variable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 12°C to 14°C, and maximum from 29°C to 30°C. Dry in the evening. On Zlatibor and Tara, sunny and warmer and around 24°C at 1000 m above sea level.

In Vojvodina on monday sunny and warm during the day. In the morning and afternoon, the development of weak to moderate passing cloudiness. Wind weak northwest and north or changeable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 12°C to 15°C, and maximum from 28°C to 29°C. Dry and pleasantly warm in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 20°C to 22°C.

In Novi Sad on Monday, sunny and warm with weak development of passing cloudiness in the morning. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 14°C, maximum around 29°C. Dry and pleasantly warm in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 22°C.

In Subotica on Monday, sunny and warm with weak development of passing cloudiness in the morning. Wind weak from the north or changeable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum around 29°C. Dry and pleasantly warm in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 22°C.

The weather for the next days

On Tuesday, sunny and even warmer than on Monday. It will be sunny and very

warm with temperatures around or slightly above 30°C. Wind weak southeast or changeable. Pressure above

normal. Minimum morning temperature from 13°C to 18°C, and maximum from 29°C to 33°C.

Dry and warm in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 21°C to 24°C.

From Wednesday to Friday, temperatures will continue to rise in all regions due to the penetration of very warm air

originally from North Africa. It will be sunny, sultry and hot with maximum temperatures

which may reach 36-37°C on Friday. Lower and more pleasant temperatures for the weekend.

