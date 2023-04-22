Home » Vremenska prognoza za April 22, 2023 | Info
The beginning of the weekend will be sunny with the development of clouds.

On Saturday, there will be longer periods of sunshine with the development of clouds during the day, according to the weather forecast. In the east of Serbia, it will be cloudier with occasional rain and local showers, primarily in the Timok Krajina. There is a chance for short-term rain in the afternoon in the southwestern and southern parts of Serbia. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 3°C to 9°C, and maximum from 18°C ​​to 21°C. In the evening, rain is possible only in the Timok Krajina.

Sunny periods and daily cloud development in Belgrade with a very small chance of short-term rain in the afternoon. Wind weak northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 9°C, maximum up to 20°C. Dry in the evening. Similarly in Niš with sunny periods and a small chance of short-term rain in the afternoon. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 7°C, maximum up to 19°C. Dry in the evening.

In the Užice region in the afternoon, there is less chance of a surprise short-term rain. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 4°C to 7°C, and maximum from 18°C ​​to 20°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, partly cloudy with possibly a little rain and a maximum of around 12°C at 1000m above sea level. In the southeast of Banat, it will be cloudier with possible rain occasionally in that area. Dry in the west and north of Vojvodina. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 4°C to 8°C, and maximum from 19°C to 20°C. Dry in the evening. Similar weather in Subotica and Novi Sad.

The weather for the next days

On Sunday, it will be warmer with longer sunny periods with the development of clouds during the day. In the afternoon, the appearance of short-term local showers is possible in the southwest of Serbia. Wind weak south and southeast. Pressure around normal and decreasing. Minimum morning temperature from 4°C to 10°C, and maximum from 20°C to 24°C. In the evening, showers are possible in the west of Serbia.

On Monday, more unstable and changeable cloudy weather with more frequent rain and local showers. On Tuesday and Wednesday, a little fresher with occasional rain. In the second half of next week, there will be more hours of sunshine and an increase in temperature before May 1.

