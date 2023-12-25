Vučić arrested 35 people | Info

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, called an emergency session of the National Security Council, after which he addressed the public again.

Izvor: Pink/Screeenshot

Tonight, a protest by the opposition list “Serbia against violence” began in front of the building of the Republic Election Commission (REC), where numerous incidents soon broke out. According to the latest information, 30 people were arrested because of tonight’s riots, and several policemen were injured, while the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, called an emergency session of the National Security Council, after which he addressed the public again.

“The state will always react in accordance with the laws and the Constitution. Nobody has the right to demolish our house. Even less has the right for someone to cause serious bodily harm to our police officers, we have two seriously injured. Once we barely stopped the bleeding.

They were pelted with dice that could literally kill a man. Not to mention the glass that fell on them. We will see how this work will be qualified by the prosecutors. Our security agencies predicted this, we informed the public even though everyone pretended not to know what it was about.

They tried to occupy the institutions by force, more than 35 thugs were arrested, arrests continue throughout the city and this action will not stop. The identity of some persons is being established, they will be arrested by the morning and they will not be able to hide. Wherever they hide, they won’t be able to hideVucic said.

To remind you, the doors and windows of the town hall were broken, tear gas was thrown, and soon a smoke bomb. Then the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, spoke and said that “no revolution is happening”, and around 21:50 the police cordon dispersed the gathered demonstrators.



See description

Vučić convened the National Security Council: 35 people were arrested, no one has the right to demolish our house (PHOTO)

Hide description

Source: MONDO/Nenad MiloševićNo. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: MONDO/Nenad MiloševićNo. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: MONDO/Nenad MiloševićNo. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: MONDO/Nenad MiloševićNo. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: MONDO/Nenad MiloševićNo. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: MONDO/Nenad MiloševićNo. image: 6 6 / 6 AD

(WORLD)

Share this: Facebook

X

