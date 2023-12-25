Manchester City won the Club Football World Cup

Manchester City on Friday night he won the Club Football World Cup by beating the Brazilian team Fluminense 4-0 in the final. The winning football teams of the latest editions of the continental trophies take part in the Club World Cup every year: Manchester City had obtained the opportunity to play it after having won the last Champions League, beating Inter in the final.

This year the Club World Cup was held in Saudi Arabia with the participation of 7 teams. It was the last edition of this type: next year the tournament will stop for a year, and in 2025 it will return with a new, expanded formula, designed to make it more engaging.

