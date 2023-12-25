Home » Manchester City won the Club Football World Cup
Sports

Manchester City won the Club Football World Cup

by admin
Manchester City won the Club Football World Cup

Manchester City on Friday night he won the Club Football World Cup by beating the Brazilian team Fluminense 4-0 in the final. The winning football teams of the latest editions of the continental trophies take part in the Club World Cup every year: Manchester City had obtained the opportunity to play it after having won the last Champions League, beating Inter in the final.

This year the Club World Cup was held in Saudi Arabia with the participation of 7 teams. It was the last edition of this type: next year the tournament will stop for a year, and in 2025 it will return with a new, expanded formula, designed to make it more engaging.

See also  Curry's 43 points lead Warriors to tie the Finals

You may also like

KRC Genk wants the match against Antwerp to...

Bundesliga: Leverkusen secured the half-time championship with an...

English billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, new shareholder of Manchester...

Cruz Azul seeks to hire one more reinforcement...

Serie A-Vlahović Yildiz scored Juventus 2-1 Frosinone-Sports-China Engineering...

League aces from abroad: Baník’s scorer with a...

Ohtani gave Joe Kelly a luxury gift for...

The 2023 Fifa Club World Cup exclusively on...

Year-end draft | Use Sai to build the...

Football: “Wolves” spoil Chelsea’s Christmas

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy