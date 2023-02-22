The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, said that today’s speeches by the Russian and American presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joseph Biden, show that the conflict in Ukraine is escalating further, and said that Serbia must skip the terrible cycle of accidents, wars and conflicts.

Izvor: RTS 1/Screenshot

Vučić, who is visiting the United Arab Emirates, pointed out that Serbia has its own policy, serious, responsible, independent, as well as that it makes its own decisions and that it was the only one in Europe that managed to withstand and not impose sanctions on Russia.

Vučić said that Serbia will be in an increasingly difficult position as far as sanctions against Russia are concerned, but that he believes that he will be able to stick to his policy of neutrality in the future.

He stated that no one was talking about peace, but only about victory over the other side.

“It is clear that we are heading towards further igniting and an even greater escalation of the conflict. It is not someone’s speeches that are to blame for it, but it is clear that no one wants to accept a solution in the middle, but only their own victory and the defeat of the other side,” Vučić told TV Pink .

Vučić pointed out that in the coming period he expects increased attacks from the somewhat more prepared Russian side and the preparation of a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the coming months, which will contribute to a much higher number of dead and a further rise in tensions, as well as stronger arming of both sides, general militarism in the world, which is felt and at the arms fair in Abu Dhabi.

He pointed out that it is important for Serbia to concentrate on itself and on trying to get out of the crisis, to carefully monitor what is happening there, but to protect and preserve peace in every way and think about the progress of the economy and the growth of Serbia’s GDP. which is of the utmost importance.

“We cannot participate in an arms race, but we must accept the challenge of being well and seriously armed to deter anyone from a potential attack on our country, and we must choose to buy cheaper weapons and tools, except where this is not possible, to we use the domestic defense industry, because it also means the development of our economy and raises the standard,” said Vučić.

The President of Serbia pointed out that he manages best in peacetime conditions, stating that in peace it is best to see how much salaries and pensions have increased, and how many roads, railways and everything else have been built.

(Srna)