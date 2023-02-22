Home Sports Unicaja Malaga tries to block Tyler Kalinoski
Sports

Unicaja Malaga tries to block Tyler Kalinoski

by admin
Unicaja Malaga tries to block Tyler Kalinoski

Second DiariosurUnicaja Malaga is working on the confirmation of Tyler Kalinoski, one of the protagonists of the success in the Copa del Rey.

The former Brescia guard is scoring 9.2 points per game with an excellent 44% from long range in the 32 games played with the Andalusian team.

A performance that would have attracted the interest of several teams, hence the decision of Malaga to try to anticipate the competition.

See also  Peng Shuai incident fermented NBA stars call for cancellation of Beijing Winter Olympics | Kanter | Enes Kanter

You may also like

Sports Breakfast 2.22|Real Madrid reversed Liverpool 5-2 and...

Scattered considerations after Liverpool-Real Madrid (2-5) — Sportellate.it

Naples beautiful to go crazy: Eintracht beaten 2-0...

How to make protein pancakes for muscles

Altamura-Martina: common identity and sense of belonging

“Lombardy protagonist of high-impact events” – Sport Marketing...

Rome, Mancini: ‘Mourinho is the true leader of...

Scattered considerations after Eintracht-Naples (0-2)

via the Transport Undersecretary – breaking latest news

How long does it take to get back...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy