Second DiariosurUnicaja Malaga is working on the confirmation of Tyler Kalinoski, one of the protagonists of the success in the Copa del Rey.

The former Brescia guard is scoring 9.2 points per game with an excellent 44% from long range in the 32 games played with the Andalusian team.

A performance that would have attracted the interest of several teams, hence the decision of Malaga to try to anticipate the competition.