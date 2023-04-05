Home World VUELING / Fiumicino Airport (RM): Mototok – Mobility electric pushback tested
An electric pushback, Mototok, was tested at Fiumicino Airport. This vehicle was used to move an aircraft from the gate up to the runway. The test, the first of its kind for Fiumicino Airport, was conducted in collaboration with Vueling, Aviation Services and the German company Mototok International GmbH, specialized in the development of electric pushbacks.

Mototok is completely electric and remotely controlled by an operator who has a preferential view of the aircraft (360°) thanks to the use of a high-tech remote control. Among
other benefits of these vehicles are the reduction of noise and CO2 emissions, thanks to its fully electric technology. The security levels are significantly increased, promoting the safety of the operators in the parking area (Apron). Indeed, the operator has the ability to visually check the correct positioning of the pushback, allowing for a gentle and secure attachment to the aircraft’s front landing gear. Besides, it has a wide visibility to perform the aircraft push operation safely. With a full charge, you can perform over 50 aircraft pushes in a row.


