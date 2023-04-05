Home Business Pirelli, Italy studies how to limit Chinese partner Sinochem
Pirelli, Italy studies how to limit Chinese partner Sinochem

Pirelli, Italy studies how to limit Chinese partner Sinochem

According to Bloomberg rumors, the Italian authorities would like to reduce the weight of the major shareholder of the group that produces tyres

Italy is reportedly studying how to reduce the influence of Chinese partner Sinochem on the tire maker Pirelli. This was stated by Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the dossier. The Italian authorities, not specified by the agency, are currently discussing various options in the context of talks with Pirelli investors on the ownership structure, recalling that Sinochem is the largest shareholder of the tire company. Options would include limiting the sharing of information about sensitive data and strategic technology with Sinochem-appointed board members, up to and including restrictions on voting rights, Bloomberg adds.

