Floralthe festival of Vilassar de Dalt and Vilassar de Mar, directed by Judit Neddermann, returns with a cartel led by women. The event will take place during the days May 12, 13 and 14.

The festival is one of the few that has a gender perspective in Catalonia and focuses its programming on high-quality proposals that are led by women. In this second edition, we will be able to count on artists such as Meritxell Neddermann, Magalí Datzira (formed by the St Andreu Jazz Band, among other prestigious schools and bands) or that of the group The Karambas.

Other participants are Kris Tena, The Smokers, Jasmine BoadaTickets for this second edition on sale now and can be purchased through this link.

The event, in addition to bringing music and a good atmosphere to the two towns, links the two municipalities through art and the area’s historical and cultural heritage. The concerts are located in emblematic places of both towns such as the Torre d’en Nadal (Vilassar de Mar) or the Can Rafart Gardens (Vilassar de Dalt).

The native town of the director, Judit Neddermann, is Vilassar de Mar. For this reason, Floral intends to create a bridge between the two towns that share human, natural and historical ties. The name of the festival is due to the main economic activity in the area: floriculture. The event also aims to promote local commerce in the municipalities and open them to tourism during those three days.