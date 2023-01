From Africa to the Balkans, Wagner needs new forces to face the offensive in the Donbass. Chosen troops, with good training, and not the prisoners hired in the prisons to go to the massacre. Thus the emissaries of Evgeny Prigozhinthe “Putin’s cook” who created the company of “private soldiers”, directed attention to Serbia, the European country closest to Russia today, unleashing an online recruitment campaign with commercials and addresses to contact.