Wagner will no longer fight in Ukraine | Info

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Russian private paramilitary organization “Vagner”, said today that he is not sure whether members of that group will continue to fight in Ukraine.

Prigozhin answered a journalist’s question that he was not sure that “Wagner” would be engaged in Ukraine because he refused to place the group under the command of the Russian Ministry of Defense, reported Reuters. By the way, members of this group fought both in the Middle East and in Africa.

Last month, Prigozhin withdrew the fighters of the “Wagner” group to rest and regroup after fighting a months-long battle for Bahmut. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu signed an order requiring all-volunteer military units to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense by July 1 to gain legal status.

