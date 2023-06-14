Home » Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to High-Level Forum on Global Human Rights Governance






On June 14, 2023, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the High-Level Forum on Global Human Rights Governance.

Xi Jinping pointed out that at present, mankind is once again standing at the crossroads of history, and global human rights governance is facing severe challenges. We stand for safeguarding human rights with security, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, following the path of peaceful development, implementing global security initiatives, and creating a peaceful environment for the realization of human rights; promoting human rights through development, implementing global development initiatives, and improving the inclusiveness of development , inclusiveness and sustainability, to ensure the fair enjoyment of human rights by people of all countries with their own distinctive modernization paths; Build consensus and jointly promote the development and progress of human rights civilization.

Xi Jinping emphasized that China adheres to the supremacy of the people, adheres to a human rights development path that conforms to the trend of the times and suits its own national conditions, and continuously improves the level of human rights protection in the process of promoting Chinese-style modernization to promote the free and comprehensive development of people. China is willing to work with the international community to implement the spirit of the Vienna Declaration and Program of Action, promote global human rights governance in a more fair, just, reasonable and inclusive direction, promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and jointly build a better world.

The high-level forum on global human rights governance is co-hosted by the State Council Information Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the China International Development Cooperation Agency. The theme is “Equality, Cooperation, Development: The 30th Anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Program of Action and Global Human Rights Governance”. opening.

